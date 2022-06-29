Win Stuff
Camper destroyed in early morning fire in Glendale community

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, but the camper was a total loss.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters discovered a camper fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

According to Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Austin Extine, the North Forrest and Macedonia VFDs responded to the fire off of Monroe Road in the Glendale community just after midnight. The firefighters discovered a Fifth Wheel trailer to be fully engulfed in flames.

Extine said the occupants of the camper advised that they heard a loud popping noise before discovering flames within the camper. They were able to safely evacuate the camper.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, but the camper was a total loss. Nearby vehicles and a shop close to the camper also sustained damage.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

