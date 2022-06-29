Bourgeois’ PRCC endowment to affect generations

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pearl River Community College graduates are making a commitment to change the lives of students for generations to come.

Back in the 1960s, Lucien and Connie Kilby Bourgeois met while attending PRCC.

The school not only served as the first act in a marital play that has run continuously over five decades, but was also the first step in Lucien’s professional career as a lawyer.

Now, the couple is paying it forward by forming a scholarship endowment with a $100,000 donation.

“I had always thought about doing something,” Lucien Bourgeois. “But it was God coming to me in a dream that had me making this specific donation to help others.

“The money we are donating can go further and help more students here at PRCC to change their lives.”

The Lucien and Connie Kilby Bourgeois Scholarship will provide financial assistance for a student from Bay St. Louis, Lucien’s hometown, or Poplarville, Connie’s hometown.

The scholarship will be awarded to multiple students to help cover the cost of attendance.

“I understand the financial need side of attending college,” Lucien Bourgeois said. “The grants and work-study opportunities I received were critical as my parents couldn’t afford to send me.”

Lucien graduated from “The River” in 1967, where he served as sophomore class president.

“The teachers at PRCC were great,” Lucien Bourgeois said. “I learned a lot right here. Community colleges are one of the big assets for our state.”

After leaving PRCC, he attended the University of Mississippi, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Urban and Regional Planning.

He worked as a planner both at the district and state levels before completing his Juris Doctor degree from Mississippi College School of law in 1980.

Admitted to the Mississippi Bar in 1981, he worked as an attorney for the Mississippi Department of Economic Development. By 1998, he was a partner at Butler Snow LLP. Currently, he is on a break from the practice of law.

Connie Bourgeious grew up just down the road from PRCC, as her father, Wilson Kilby, ran the South Mississippi Branch Experimental Station.

Her mother, Marguerite Murray Kilby, encouraged her to attend PRCC where she was a member of The String of Pearls.

After graduating in 1967, Connie continued her studies in business at The Mississippi College for Women.

“My mother just loved Pearl River,” Connie Bourgeious said. “It was where she wanted me to go. She came to the games and watched me dance with The String of Pearls.”

Delana Harris, executive director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association, said the impact this scholarship will have on future PRCC students will be recognizable.

“By providing this endowment to our college, Mr. Lucien and Mrs. Connie Kilby Bourgeois have created a legacy that will impact student lives for generations,” Harris said. “We are thankful for their support and love for Pearl River Community College.

“Their passion for our institution and its mission is what we hope all former, current and future Wildcats feel when they enroll and become part of the PRCC family.”

Connie and Lucien are the parents of Christie Bourgeois Farese, and have two granddaughters.

