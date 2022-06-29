Win Stuff
Billboards honor the lives of Croom, Jones

A billboard remembering Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who died in the line of duty June...
A billboard remembering Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who died in the line of duty June 9, 2022.(Sgt. Heather Luebbers/ Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Billboards have been placed in Meridian, in remembrance of Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Anderson-Jones, an expectant mother. Both died June 9 after Croom responded to a domestic violence call at Jones’ home. Dante Bender, Jones’ fiance, has been charged with killing them both.

The billboards were placed through a collaboration of Meridian Police Department officers and the Jones family, according to Sgt. Heather Luebbers.

Brittany Anderson-Jones is remembered through a billboard placed along South Frontage Road in...
Brittany Anderson-Jones is remembered through a billboard placed along South Frontage Road in Meridian.(Sgt. Heather Luebbers/Meridian Police Dept.)

The billboards are located along South Frontage Road, between Bo Haarala Autoplex And Harley Davidson. Croom’s marks his end of watch date. Jones’ includes a phone number for victims of crime to find help.

