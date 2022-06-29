Billboards honor the lives of Croom, Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Billboards have been placed in Meridian, in remembrance of Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Anderson-Jones, an expectant mother. Both died June 9 after Croom responded to a domestic violence call at Jones’ home. Dante Bender, Jones’ fiance, has been charged with killing them both.
The billboards were placed through a collaboration of Meridian Police Department officers and the Jones family, according to Sgt. Heather Luebbers.
The billboards are located along South Frontage Road, between Bo Haarala Autoplex And Harley Davidson. Croom’s marks his end of watch date. Jones’ includes a phone number for victims of crime to find help.
