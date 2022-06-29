1st responders practicing active-shooter strategies
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department hosted “dozens” of other first responders Wednesday morning in a staged “active shooter” scenario.
The drill at Purvis Lower Elementary allowed law enforcement and medical personnel a chance to develop strategies to deal with an actual active shooter situation, but also the tactics needed to carry out such a plan.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.