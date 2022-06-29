1st responders practicing active-shooter strategies

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department hosted “dozens” of other first responders Wednesday morning in a staged “active shooter” scenario.

The drill at Purvis Lower Elementary allowed law enforcement and medical personnel a chance to develop strategies to deal with an actual active shooter situation, but also the tactics needed to carry out such a plan.

