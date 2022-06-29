06/29 Ryan’s “Wetter” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect one of the wettest days of the week later today, though even still we’re only talking about scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. That means despite the increase in chances, up to 50% for today, not everyone will see rain once again. Thunderstorms are expected, but severe weather is not, though if a thunderstorm does form it will be prudent to watch.

Otherwise, things haven’t changed much. The biggest one today will be the temperature, finally falling below “average” later this afternoon with a high near 89 degrees. In fact, each night and day will be cooler for at least the next couple of days, but will begin to increase again by Friday. It’ll still take until nearly the middle of next week to return to “above average” in the low 90s. That means the fourth of July is looking manageably hot and humid, with the lowest chance, around 30%, of rain we’ll see for the next two weeks.

