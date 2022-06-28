William Carey to announce Office of Military Engagement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, officials with William Carey University will announce a new Office of Military Engagement.

The office will be housed on the Hattiesburg campus in Lawrence Hall and staffed by military representatives from the Mississippi Office of Veteran Affairs and military branch recruiters. Named representatives include:

Joe Woods, Mississippi Veterans Affairs representatives for the University of Southern Mississippi Veterans Center and William Carey University.

Captain Zachary Larson - Army Medical Recruitment Team

Lt. Cmdr. Adrian Evans - Navy Medical Officer recruiter

Lt. Cmdr. Linda Magee - Naval Reserve Officer Programs recruiter

Sargent 1st Class Byron Clark - Mississippi Army National Guard/Golden Eagle Battalion Guard recruiter

Major Paul Walker - Golden Eagle Battalion/William Carey Officer-in-Charge

Wednesday’s press conference will also include an announcement for a $250 per credit hour discount for current military personnel and their dependents.

