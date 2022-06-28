Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election

Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face off in the race for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District Republican nomination.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Voting is now underway in the 4th Congressional District GOP Primary Runoff. Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, are facing off for the Republican nomination.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

The polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with any voter in line at 7 p.m. entitled to casting a ballot.

If you want to check your voter registration, visit this link: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Remember, voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov

Last Friday, WLOX hosted a debate with the two candidates, giving them each an opportunity to answer viewer questions and voice his opinions and concerns.

Congressman Steven Palazzo and Sheriff Mike Ezell met in a debate Friday ahead of Tuesday's GOP Primary Runoff in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District race.

WLOX News has also interviewed both candidates multiple times ahead of both the primary and the runoff. You can watch those interviews below:

Incumbent 4th District Congressman Steve Palazzo joins us to talk about his June 28th runoff with Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell joins us to talk about his June 28th runoff with Incumbent Congressman Steve Palazzo.
In the 4th District Congressional race, six Republicans are running against incumbent Steven Palazzo in the primary. Congressman Palazzo joins us now.
In the 4th District Congressional race, six Republicans are running against incumbent Steven Palazzo in the primary. Mike Ezell joins us now.

Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties, as well as a portion of Clarke County.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days

Latest News

Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Trump-backed Boebert tries to fend off moderate challenge
Dispatch from a Michael Cassidy town hall
Dispatch from a Michael Cassidy town hall
AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days
Veteran Mississippi lawmaker tries to survive runoff election
Veteran Mississippi congressman in runoff election fight to hold seat