POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Voting is now underway in the 4th Congressional District GOP Primary Runoff. Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, are facing off for the Republican nomination.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

The polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with any voter in line at 7 p.m. entitled to casting a ballot.

If you want to check your voter registration, visit this link: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Remember, voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov

Last Friday, WLOX hosted a debate with the two candidates, giving them each an opportunity to answer viewer questions and voice his opinions and concerns.

WLOX News has also interviewed both candidates multiple times ahead of both the primary and the runoff. You can watch those interviews below:

Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties, as well as a portion of Clarke County.

