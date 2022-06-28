Registration underway for returning Petal School District students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The second week of in-person registration is underway in the Petal School District for students returning for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district is holding registration in the Petal Primary School’s cafeteria on June 22-23 & 27-28 from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Before coming in person, parents are asked to complete the online portion of the registration by going to their ActiveParent account at www.petalschools.com and follow the included instructions. They must then bring two proofs of residency to the in-person registration.

Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District, said it’s very important to get this first step started and out of the way before the start of the school year.

“You come into Petal Primary School into the cafeteria and bring your two proofs of residents to prove your residency, and then from there, you go through the cycle to get your student schedule,” said Dillon. “It’s very important that we get this taken care of prior to school starting because what we want to do is hit the ground running as soon as school starts. Come between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Petal Primary School, into the cafeteria for registration for the upcoming school year and you can leave out of there with your student schedule at that time.”

New student registration will be held by appointment on July 12-13 at the school the student will attend.

First day of the 2022-2023 school year will be July 22 & 25 (staggered start):

Friday, July 22 (K-8: Students Last Name A-L, PHS: Freshmen Only)

Monday July 25 (K-8: Students Last Name M-Z, PHS: All Students Attend)

Tuesday, July 26 (All Students in the District Attend)

For questions or assistance, parents should contact their student’s school.

