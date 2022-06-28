Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Registration underway for returning Petal School District students

The Petal School District held the 2nd day of registration for returning students.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The second week of in-person registration is underway in the Petal School District for students returning for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district is holding registration in the Petal Primary School’s cafeteria on June 22-23 & 27-28 from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Before coming in person, parents are asked to complete the online portion of the registration by going to their ActiveParent account at www.petalschools.com and follow the included instructions. They must then bring two proofs of residency to the in-person registration.

Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District, said it’s very important to get this first step started and out of the way before the start of the school year.

“You come into Petal Primary School into the cafeteria and bring your two proofs of residents to prove your residency, and then from there, you go through the cycle to get your student schedule,” said Dillon. “It’s very important that we get this taken care of prior to school starting because what we want to do is hit the ground running as soon as school starts. Come between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Petal Primary School, into the cafeteria for registration for the upcoming school year and you can leave out of there with your student schedule at that time.”

New student registration will be held by appointment on July 12-13 at the school the student will attend.

First day of the 2022-2023 school year will be July 22 & 25 (staggered start):

  • Friday, July 22 (K-8: Students Last Name A-L, PHS: Freshmen Only)
  • Monday July 25 (K-8: Students Last Name M-Z, PHS: All Students Attend)
  • Tuesday, July 26 (All Students in the District Attend)

For questions or assistance, parents should contact their student’s school.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey

Latest News

The Board of Aldermen voted on June 21, 2022 to accept non-binding proposals for the services.
City of Petal looks to privatize its Public Works Department
The new and gently used books will be used for Save the Children’s events and book nooks...
Marion County book drive aims to improve literacy at home
Theater sign repairs
Historic Saenger Theatre sign is out for repairs
The Laurel Main Street Association has officially been named an accredited program through Main...
Laurel Main Street receives national accreditation