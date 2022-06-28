Patricks Tuesday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. there is a 60% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 70% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80′s-low 90′s. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend we will be seeing temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as we go throughout the weekend.

