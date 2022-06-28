Win Stuff
Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

Memorial candle grx(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, whose acting career spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

She appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER.”

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including ”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

