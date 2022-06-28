Marion County book drive aims to improve literacy at home

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As school districts prepare for the upcoming year, faculty and staff are busy educating parents on how they can promote literacy at home.

The non-profit Save the Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are helping by partnering up to collect books for K-12 students. The new and gently used books will be used for Save the Children’s events and book nooks located around Marion County.

The drive is one of the ways leaders in both organizations are building relationships within the community.

“We’re looking all the way up to high school and it can be any genre,” said Alexis Parvin, community coordinator for Save the Children. “It can be religious. It can be anything.”

Parvin said the book drive is a way to keep the little libraries stocked with fun-filled novels.

“We go through about 400 books a month,” said Parvin.

Vicki Boone is the principal of West Marion Primary School, and she believes that this is a great opportunity for both parents and students.

“Part of our Save the Children program is to educate the parents,” said Boone. “The book drive is a huge benefit that we have to offer our children so that they’re exposed to books. They have opportunities to have different genres of books so that they can be successful and on grade level when they start kindergarten.”

Books can be donated at West Marion Primary School, Columbia Public Library, TMH Accountants and Trustmark Bank on Main Street in Columbia. Donations will be accepted through July 22.

