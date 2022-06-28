Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Marion County book drive aims to improve literacy at home

Marion County Sheriff’s Office partners with the non-profit Save the Children
The new and gently used books will be used for Save the Children’s events and book nooks located around Marion County.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As school districts prepare for the upcoming year, faculty and staff are busy educating parents on how they can promote literacy at home.

The non-profit Save the Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are helping by partnering up to collect books for K-12 students. The new and gently used books will be used for Save the Children’s events and book nooks located around Marion County.

The drive is one of the ways leaders in both organizations are building relationships within the community.

“We’re looking all the way up to high school and it can be any genre,” said Alexis Parvin, community coordinator for Save the Children. “It can be religious. It can be anything.”

Parvin said the book drive is a way to keep the little libraries stocked with fun-filled novels.

“We go through about 400 books a month,” said Parvin.

Vicki Boone is the principal of West Marion Primary School, and she believes that this is a great opportunity for both parents and students.

“Part of our Save the Children program is to educate the parents,” said Boone. “The book drive is a huge benefit that we have to offer our children so that they’re exposed to books. They have opportunities to have different genres of books so that they can be successful and on grade level when they start kindergarten.”

Books can be donated at West Marion Primary School, Columbia Public Library, TMH Accountants and Trustmark Bank on Main Street in Columbia. Donations will be accepted through July 22.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey

Latest News

The Board of Aldermen voted on June 21, 2022 to accept non-binding proposals for the services.
City of Petal looks to privatize its Public Works Department
Registration is being held in Petal Primary School's cafeteria on Tuesday, June 28, from 7...
Registration underway for returning Petal School District students
Theater sign repairs
Historic Saenger Theatre sign is out for repairs
The Laurel Main Street Association has officially been named an accredited program through Main...
Laurel Main Street receives national accreditation