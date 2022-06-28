Win Stuff
Historic Saenger Theatre sign is out for repairs

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A familiar landmark in downtown Hattiesburg is notably missing.

As storms passed through the Pine belt in April of this year, the historic Saenger Theatre sign took some damage from the strong winds.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said the sign is finally in the process of being restored, with repair costs around $25,000.

“We want to re-strengthen those brackets that are inside the sign as well as put some reinforcements where it joins the building and update everything, and while it’s down we are taking the opportunity to re-paint it and re- install all of the lighting,” said Taylor. “It’s actually a really big sign and it’s very heavy and very important for us to get it back in proper both safety conditions and use the opportunity to do a cosmetic refurbishment as well.”

According to Taylor, the sign is expected to be back on the theater within the next month in a half.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

