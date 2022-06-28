Firearms, illegal drugs seized during arrests at Hub City apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested in Hattiesburg Tuesday after law enforcement seized multiple firearms and illegal drugs from a local apartment complex.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the HPD Special Operations Division served a search warrant at a residence in Pineview Apartments.

Erica Pettway, 31, and Claude Mayes, 32, both of Mobile, Ala., were arrested and each charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.

Moore says both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

