Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Firearms, illegal drugs seized during arrests at Hub City apartment complex

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the HPD Special...
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the HPD Special Operations Division served a search warrant at a residence in Pineview Apartments.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested in Hattiesburg Tuesday after law enforcement seized multiple firearms and illegal drugs from a local apartment complex.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the HPD Special Operations Division served a search warrant at a residence in Pineview Apartments.

Erica Pettway, 31, and Claude Mayes, 32, both of Mobile, Ala., were arrested and each charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.

Erica Pettway, 31, and Claude Mayes, 32, both of Mobile, Ala., were arrested and each charged...
Erica Pettway, 31, and Claude Mayes, 32, both of Mobile, Ala., were arrested and each charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Moore says both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Can a Mississippi Republican win reelection despite voting for Jan 6th Committee
Can a Mississippi Republican win reelection despite voting for Jan 6th Committee?
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized