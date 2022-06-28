Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Safety upgrades urged for site of Amtrak wreck that killed 4
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide, gives an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
LIVE: Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally