Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

3 charged after small child found running down road alone with soiled diaper, police say

Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 2-year-old was seen running alone down a road in Indiana Monday, police say.

According to WFIE, a woman called 911 when she saw the toddler wandering without any adults.

When officers arrived, they noticed the child had a dirty diaper that hadn’t been changed in a long time.

Officers were able to track down where the toddler was staying and said they could smell urine and feces after opening the front door of the apartment.

According to police, a man lying in bed inside didn’t respond to officers so they went inside to see if he needed medical attention.

Officers said there was rotting food and gnats inside the apartment, in addition to several animals living in unsanitary conditions.

Authorities woke up Caleb Stone, the man in bed, and took him into custody.

Stone told police Desirea Mercer dropped off her son for him to watch, and explained he took a nap when he thought the toddler had fallen asleep.

Mercer arrived while police were still at the apartment and was also taken into custody along with her boyfriend, Cory Stewart.

According to police, Stewart lived at the apartment and knew the child was being left in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. He claims he told Mercer the child should not be left there.

Stone, Mercer and Stewart all face neglect-related charges.

Police said the officers who responded to this case suffered headaches and sore throats due to the odor and conditions of the apartment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Safety upgrades urged for site of Amtrak wreck that killed 4
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide, gives an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
LIVE: Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally