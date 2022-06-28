1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two juveniles were arrested, and two stolen firearms were recovered following a midnight shooting in Laurel that left one person wounded.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to shots being fired in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They aided the victim by applying a tourniquet to the wound on the victim’s thigh area.

LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance Service for treatment, and then to an outside facility where he is currently in stable condition.

Officers managed to make the arrests of the two juveniles and the seizure of the firearms at a home in the area.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing, with Investigator Freeman being assigned as the primary investigator on the case.

Anyone who has information about the case or any other case is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.