06/28 Ryan’s “More Rain” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Expecting another rainy afternoon in at least a few Pine Belt locations today.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Good Morning, Pine Belt!

As I mentioned yesterday, no day this week will be all that different from any other in terms of active weather. We’ll see slightly varying degrees of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening without a noticeable change until the end of the week. Tomorrow and Thursday will be slightly wetter, today and Friday slightly drier...other than that, not much change. It’s actually the temperature that’ll be the most noticeable! Today and tomorrow will remain “average” in the low 90s, but we’ll spend the rest of the week south of 90 degrees. It’s still going to be “hot” by anyone else’s standards, but after last week those 80s will feel like a mid-winter day...just with a little more humidity. Throughout it all severe weather is not expected, but I’d still pay at least a little extra attention if a t-storm develops nearby as locally heavy rains, lightning, and small hail are possible.

We do have one nearby tropical area of interest that will slowly drift into Texas over the next few days, and “Bonnie” is likely to form later today near the Windward Isles in the Caribbean.

