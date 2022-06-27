Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - P. Diddy has pledged to donate $1 million to both Howard University and Jackson State University.

The announcement came Sunday night at the BET Awards as Sean “Diddy” Combs accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Before leaving the stage, Combs stated his intention to donate one million dollars to Howard University, before adding, “also I’m gonna drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us.”

Combs received an honorary doctorate from Howard University in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after Coach Prime appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, along with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship

Latest News

Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship
The University of Mississippi is one game away from clinching a College World Series baseball...
Ole Miss 1 win away from MCWS championship
Former University of Southern Mississippi men's basketball teammates Newton Mealer (left) and...
Weatherspoon joins staff of former USM teammate
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
2022 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Dyson Daniels with No. 8 overall pick