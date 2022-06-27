Southern Pines Animal Shelter encouraging pet fostering

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -More animals tend to be dropped off at shelters during the summer months, leading to shelters like Southern Pines Animal Shelter crammed with pets that need homes.

However, for those who are interested in welcoming a furry friend into their home but who may not be able to have full-time responsibility, there remains an option.

Sarah Krock, Southern Pines community engagement manager, says fostering an animal might be the best choice.

“Fostering is incredibly important, especially during the summer when we see the biggest influx of animals, especially underage animals,” Krock said. “No matter what we do, no mater how hard we try, the shelter is just not the best place for pets. We know it can be stressful.

“The best place is the home, and so, for the animals that need more intensive or more around-the-clock care, like underage kittens, foster homes especially are lifesaving and life changing.”

Krock says fostering also gets the animals used to living in a home, which is the goal for every animal at the shelter.

“There’s nothing better than snuggling a kitten or a puppy even if it’s just a couple of nights in a home to kind of get them where they need to go,” Krock said. “For many of the animals it can be a short term, like a couple nights or a weekend.

“For some of our animals that are really young, like a couple weeks old, or moms with nursing babies, we may ask if you are able to hang onto them for a couple of weeks.”

Fostering with Southern Pines Animal Shelter is free, Krock said. The shelter also provides supplies and medical care for the animals.

“Even though a lot of people can be afraid of fostering because of the emotional investment, it’s so rewarding and it’s so worth it,” Krock said. “The ability to find just a little bit of space and time in your life for animals in need, it’s just so rewarding and impactful.

“For me, personally, that’s how I got started here.”

For those interested in fostering an animal, visit the Southern Pines foster Facebook group or visit the Southern Pines website.

