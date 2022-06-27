Win Stuff
Slightly cooler temperatures accompanied by rain expected next week in the Pine Belt

Rain will accompany cooler temperatures in the Pine Belt this week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect showers and thunderstorms to end later Sunday night.

Overnight, it will be in the lower-70s under partly cloudy skies.

For Monday, look for a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s before the storms begin, and temperatures quickly fall into the 80s.

Lows Monday night again will be in the lower-70s.

As we head into Tuesday, look for a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week, with a chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-70s.

As far as the weekend is concerned, expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 90 degrees and lows in the lower-70s.

