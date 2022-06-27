Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Scrapin’ the Coast hosts its final day for eventful weekend

For 20 years, the annual event has brought more folks to the Coast each year.
For 20 years, the annual event has brought more folks to the Coast each year.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The epic Scrapin’ the Coast weekend has come to a close.

For 20 years, the annual event has brought more folks to the Coast each year.

Jackson Bertran said he comes with his family each year.

“I’ve always been up to cars and trucks. I also always ask my dad, ‘Can we go on a ride?’” Bertran said.

The 11-year-old said his favorite car is Flashback because of its designs and color.

Bertran said it took time to get the car moving and personalized for the event. His father Andre Bertran said aside from spending time with his kids, he loves seeing how creative the cars can get.

“It brings a bunch of people out that likes to customize their vehicles, show off their personalities. It’s one of the greatest things out there,” he said.

From flickering lights to huge wheels out of this world, the car enthusiasts are going for the gold.

Megan and Steven Collis said it’s their first time coming to the event and traveled from Florida. Even though the road trip took more than eight hours, they said the drive was worth it.

“It’s great to have the people together. Everybody with similar interests, cars, trucks, it doesn’t matter. It keeps the new generations involved in it,” Collis said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
GENERIC POLICE SIRENS
Drunk driver leads Marion County officers on pursuit through Columbia
Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single...
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items

Latest News

Cubz2Kingz expands to Mississippi, making it a third state of operation.
Cubz2Kingz nonprofit expands to Pine Belt, looking for participants
FestivalSouth 2022 wraps up after standing ovation at final concert.
FestivalSouth wraps up for 2022
Sandersville fire department raises money for "Shop with a Firefighter" event.
Sandersville Fire Department holds movie night fundraiser
Building named in honor of past at New Hope
New Hope Animal Rescue dedicates new building
The 2nd Gospel and Blues Party on the River took place at Chain Park Saturday.
2nd annual ‘Gospel & Blues Party on the River’ honors broadcasting pioneer, Floyd