Rain chances are sticking around throughout the week

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 50% chance of rain tomorrow and scattered thunderstorms are possible
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid 80s. there is a 50% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 50% chance of rain tomorrow and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80′s-low 90′s. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers ad thunderstorms.

Friday and into the weekend we will be seeing temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as we go throughout the weekend.

