Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Memorial service announced for K-9 shot and killed in line of duty

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Pascagoula Police Department announced that a memorial service will be held in honor of Officer Exo, a K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty

The service will take place on Friday, July 1st at the Pascagoula Senior Center, located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue. Officer Exo’s ashes will be escorted from Mobile, Ala. to Pascagoula, and services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship

Latest News

AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days
In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University
Safety tips offered for Fourth of July
Firework safety tips for Independence Day
Tips given for 4th
Tips given for 4th
House burns in Jones County
House burns in Jones County