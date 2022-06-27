Laurel Police hosting annual ‘Fill-A-Truck Food Drive’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A community tradition continues in Laurel this week to honor a former police chief who passed away.

The Laurel Police Department will host its annual Fill-a-Truck Food Drive in honor of the late Chief Tyrone Stewart, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48 in 2019.

The event’s signature big, blue truck will be parked in front of Walmart on State Route 15 from 8 am until 4 pm.

“We’re hoping that when folks go in to pick up the hamburgers and hotdogs and buns and other accouterments for July fourth that they get a couple of cans of nonperishable food items and put them in the truck so that we can help out the good Samaritan,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox.

Donations will go to support the Good Samaritan House.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.