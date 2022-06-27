Laurel Main Street receives national accreditation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s more growth in the future for downtown Laurel.

The Laurel Main Street Association has officially been named an accredited program through Main Street America.

“Main Street America is a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation,” said Caroline Burks, association executive director. “They lay out a framework for preservation-based economic development, so Laurel Main Street follows this framework.”

Burks said organization, promotion, design, and economic vitality are the four key points the association followed to receive accreditation.

“We’re very proud and glad that we received this accreditation because, yes, it does bring another spotlight to Laurel,” said Burks. “But, it also allows us as a program to better support our members, our businesses here in downtown Laurel.”

There are special perks that Burks’ said will really help the community and the association grow.

“We can offer our members more training, more information, more access to grant funding; it really just opens doors for us as a local program to compete on a national scale,” she said.

This is all happening at a perfect time, Burks said, because it’s adding to an already evolving Laurel with construction and new businesses.

“As you know we’re coming out of the covid years… were coming out of some road construction, so we’re on the brink of coming out of a really explosive opportunity for growth,” said Burks.

Burks also said this accreditation has been a long time coming for the association and they are excited to begin the partnership.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.