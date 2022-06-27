Win Stuff
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday

Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday afternoon fire.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries while responding to a Sunday afternoon fire.

The M & M Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a fire at 12 Blackledge Circle at 2:31 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the two-story brick home fully-engaged. with flames visible through the roof.

Homeowner Ken Blackledge and his wife, Shae, were at home at the time of the incident. Blackledge saidhe believes the fire began in the outdoor kitchen near the rear of the home.

The Blackledges were able to escape the blaze without incident or injury.

Glade, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments and units from the Wayne County Fire service assisted M & M with the fire.

Two firefighters sustained moderate injuries in the incident. One was transported to the emergency department for treatment of a heat related illness. He was treated and released.

Multiple firefighters were rehabbed at the scene due to the intensity of the fire itself and the high temperature outside.

