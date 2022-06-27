Win Stuff
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: Ole Miss holds National Championship parade and celebration in Oxford

Free parking will be available on campus.
Ole Miss will celebrate the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship on Wednesday, June 29,...
Ole Miss will celebrate the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship on Wednesday, June 29, with a parade through The Square that will culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.(Ole Miss Sports)
By Ole Miss Sports
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Oxford is planning a party to celebrate Mississippi’s newest national champions, and you’re invited.

Wednesday, June 29, Ole Miss will honor its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship team with a parade through The Square that will culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. The parade will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT.

The route will begin at midtown, go past The Graduate on N Lamar, take a full circle around the courthouse, continue down S Lamar, take a right on University and end at the Lyceum. The parade will include Rebel student-athletes and coaches, athletics and campus administrators, as well as other invited guests and honorees.

Once the parade has passed your location, fans are encouraged to make their way to Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field for a Championship Celebration. Gates at the stadium will open at 5 p.m. CT. All general bowl seating and left and right field will be general admission.

Coolers and chairs will be allowed in left and right field only. No glass or prohibited items will be allowed inside the stadium and all items must be cleared immediately following the event.

The ceremony at Swayze Field will begin at 6 p.m. and honor head coach Mike Bianco and the 2022 national championship Rebels who took down Oklahoma in Omaha to claim Ole Miss’ first-ever College World Series National Championship. Fans will hear from coaches, student-athletes, team personnel and other special guests.

Free parking will be available on campus (see parking map below for available lots). Lot A, Lot B, Lot ADA, Lot C, Lot D, lot e/south lot and the Manning lot will be open on a first-come, first-served basis for the championship celebration. ADA parking will be available at lot C- ADA and the South lot. A complimentary shuttle will be offered from the Manning Center, Lot B, Lot E, South lot and ADA lot.

Restrooms will be available during the event. Concession stands will not be open; however, Water Monsters will be available on the concourse.

