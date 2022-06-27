Forrest County begins road improvement projects

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Drivers in the Pine Belt will start to see some road improvements throughout Forrest County.

Two county repaving projects will soon get underway, with the first project including roughly 27 miles on the county’s busiest roads.

“The first project would be our State Aid roads projects,” said David Hogan, Forrest County Board of Supervisors president. “The state of Mississippi give us a certain amount of money each term for paving and this year it was $2.7 million. We are doing a roughly $3. 2 million dollar project with our State Aid fund so that local tax payers money will be used to the tune about half a million.”

These roads in the first project will include Hurricane Creek Road, Goodluck Road, Brooklyn-Janice Road, Ashe Nursey Road, Rockhill Road, Monroe rRoad, Old River Road, Elks Lake Road, Dubose Road and Morriston Road.

“In that project we are putting down a pretreatment, scrub seal,” said Hogan. “It will be layer of tar and then some small rocks and that is to stop the existing cracks telescoping through new asphalt. So we are very proud and thank our state delegation for that money to help with our busiest roads in the county.”

Hogan said the second project will include repaving about 55 miles of rural roads in the county, including roads such as Pine Drive, River Road and South Gate Road.

“The board had decided to use about $4.7 million of our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money to do road paving projects and improve those roads,” said Hogan. “In total we will be spending approximately $8 million in getting a little over 80 miles in the county of paving this year, so we are very proud of that.”

According to Hogan, road paving in Forrest County should start by the end of this week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.