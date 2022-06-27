Win Stuff
Firework safety tips for Independence Day

Waynesboro Fire Department: Enjoy the Fourth, but be safe.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Waynesboro is preparing for its Independence Day celebration Friday.

But before the show kicks off, Waynesboro Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Eric Bunch offered some safety tips for the upcoming holiday.

“Fireworks can get dangerous, really fast,” Bunch said. “It’s always good to have an adult there to watch children as they use fireworks.”

Bunch said that it was best to keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby when shooting off fireworks.

“One big thing: Always shoot on level ground,” Bunch said. “A lot of people will shoot fireworks and it has enough up force pressure (that) it will turn the firework over and start shooting and get somebody burned or hurt.”

Along with preparation, Bunch said to be aware of the heat index and lack of rain when shooting fireworks this week.

Fireworks can be unpredictable in the wrong conditions, Bunch said.

“With rain and wet conditions, sometimes we do have fires, where fireworks go in the eaves of a house, so it’ll catch the house on fire because there’re still dry areas that rain cannot touch,” Bunch said. “Fireworks. when they go off, they go off at a high heat, so it can still be very dangerous.

“A lot of people need to heed to that (because) it can still cause fires.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

