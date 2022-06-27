Win Stuff
Cubz2Kingz nonprofit expands to Pine Belt, looking for participants

Nonprofit teaching life skills moving into Mississippi.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Nonprofit organization Cubz2Kingz has expanded to Mississippi, making it the third state the organization works in, joining Virginia and Illinois.

Cubz2Kingz works with boys between the ages of eight and 18 to establish a positive male mentor in their lives and help teach them basic skills through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

The organization already has made a working partnership with the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center to help work with the younger boys.

“I tell people all the time, we teach them all the way from changing the tire all the way to how to conduct yourself in the job interview,” said Vice President Horace Hayes. “What we’re doing is getting them ready for the world with things that, back in our generation, they really didn’t teach you in school.”

The organization also teaches the young boys five core values with the acronym SIMBA. Those are strength, intelligence, manliness, bravery and being a leader.

“It’s a great opportunity for you in the future, not only for you to be a better person in the community, but it’ll be great on resumes,” said Johnson Harrison, a recent program graduate. “You’re giving back to others, while also taking it all in for yourself.”

Those interested in the organization can check out their website here.

