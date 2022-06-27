06/27 Ryan’s “Rainy Week” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It feels like the first time in forever, but we finally have a forecast without dangerously high heat in the afternoon. That doesn’t mean it’ll be “cool” by any means, as temperatures will still remain average or above for at least 7 of the next 10 days. Those three below average days will come as we head towards the end of the week as days of scattered showers and t-storms have spread quite a bit of rain-cooled air around. Not too bad otherwise, and will feel quite nice after the record breaking heat of last week.

For today, expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. This chance will peak between 4-6 PM due to heating, but a lingering front in the area will keep skies cloudy and showers possible even during the cooler hours. Today’s high will top out at 93, which will occur just before the showers begin, around 2 PM. Severe weather is not expected any day this week at this time, but it’ll be prudent to remain “weather aware” if any activity pops up in your area. As we saw a few times last week, any heating based t-storm can create “downburst” conditions as it deteriorates, which led to a few isolated storm damage reports.

