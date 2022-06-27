Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

06/27 Ryan’s “Rainy Week” Monday Morning Forecast

The pattern finally changes as rain replaces last week’s heat wave.
06/27 Ryan’s “Rainy Week” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It feels like the first time in forever, but we finally have a forecast without dangerously high heat in the afternoon. That doesn’t mean it’ll be “cool” by any means, as temperatures will still remain average or above for at least 7 of the next 10 days. Those three below average days will come as we head towards the end of the week as days of scattered showers and t-storms have spread quite a bit of rain-cooled air around. Not too bad otherwise, and will feel quite nice after the record breaking heat of last week.

For today, expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. This chance will peak between 4-6 PM due to heating, but a lingering front in the area will keep skies cloudy and showers possible even during the cooler hours. Today’s high will top out at 93, which will occur just before the showers begin, around 2 PM. Severe weather is not expected any day this week at this time, but it’ll be prudent to remain “weather aware” if any activity pops up in your area. As we saw a few times last week, any heating based t-storm can create “downburst” conditions as it deteriorates, which led to a few isolated storm damage reports.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship

Latest News

06/27 Ryan’s “Rainy Week” Monday Morning Forecast
06/27 Ryan’s “Rainy Week” Monday Morning Forecast
Rainy, but slightly cooler temperatures in store for the Pine Belt next week.
Slightly cooler temperatures accompanied by rain expected next week in the Pine Belt
Rainy, but slightly cooler temperatures in store for the Pine Belt next week
WDAM Sunday 5pm Recurring - VOD - clipped version
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says next week won't be as intensely hot, but still summer in Mississippi.
First Alert Weather forecast