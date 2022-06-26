Win Stuff
Sandersville Fire Department holds movie night fundraiser

Sandersvile VFD held a fundraiser Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s movie night in Sandersville!

The Sandersville Fire Department hosted a fundraising event Saturday at Gregg Perdue Memorial Field for its inaugural “Shop with a Firefighter” event.

At the fundraiser: kids’ games, concessions and a showing of the movie, “The Sandlot.”

“It’s very important because you have all different types of classes,” said Assistant Fire Chief Austin Reeves. “You have low, medium and high in Sandersville and we always want to be able to help everybody.

“Anyway we can help, we want to help.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

