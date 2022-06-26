Win Stuff
Powers Fire and Rescue partner with Vitalent for blood drive

Powers VFD co-sponsors blood drive
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Powers Fire and Rescue Fire Department held a blood drive Saturday morning.

The drive was to encourage others to donate blood to save others in the Pine Belt area.

“As you know, blood supplies are critically low across the nation and indeed here in the Pine Belt as well.” said Powers VFD Capt. Lance Chancellor. “So, we’re trying to help do our part to ensure that folks who critically need blood during emergencies have that available.

“That’s what we’re all about, in the volunteer fire services, career fire service, law enforcement, EMS, whatever profession in the emergency services. You’re always out there trying to help people and (Saturday) is another part of that and demonstrating that by sponsoring this blood drive.”

Powers Fire and Rescue partnered with the Vitalant organization to help aid in the need for critical blood.

