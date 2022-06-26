Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship

Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.(Joe Nugent)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WDAM) - Hotty Toddy indeed!

The University of Mississippi pushed across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to ease past the University of Oklahoma 4-2 Saturday afternoon to win the 2022 College World Series and give the Rebels their first-ever national baseball championship.

Jacob Gonzalez, who had hit a a solo homer un in the sixth inning, hi an RBI-single in the eighth as the Rebels tied the game. Ole Miss then scored its final two runs on wild pitches.

Brandon Johnson struck out all three Sooners he faced in the ninth inning setting off a spring of Rebels from the dugout that ended in a dogpile near the pitching mound at Charles Schwab Field.

Ole Miss led 1-0 Saturday on Gonzalez’ homer before Oklahoma nudged ahead 2-1 in the seventh on Jackson Nicklaus’ bloop single and back-to-back walks that first loaded the bases before forcing the go-ahead run across.

But in the eighth inning, consecutive singles by T.J. McCants, Jacob Bench and Gonzalez tied the game.

Bench and Gonzalez eventually came across on wild pitches by Oklahoma relive Trevin Michael.

The state of Mississippi now has seen college teams win the College World Series in consecutive seasons, with Mississippi State University turning trick in 2021.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
GENERIC POLICE SIRENS
Drunk driver leads Marion County officers on pursuit through Columbia
Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single...
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items

Latest News

The City of Hattiesburg will be hosting a Health Fair on July 12 at the downtown Train Depot.
Health Fair headed to Hattiesburg July 12
FestivalSouth 2022 wraps up after standing ovation at final concert.
FestivalSouth wraps up for 2022
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins
Miss Mississippi State wins the crown