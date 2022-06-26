Win Stuff
Ole Miss 1 win away from MCWS championship

The University of Mississippi is one game away from clinching a College World Series baseball...
The University of Mississippi is one game away from clinching a College World Series baseball championship after beating the University of Oklahoma 10-3 Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.(Ole Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb., Miss. (WDAM) - Another postseason game, another dominating pitching performance from the University of Mississippi.

Ole Miss starter Jack Dougherty retired the first 15 University of Oklahoma batters he faced Saturday as the Rebels opened the best-of-three Men’s College World Series championship baseball series with a 10-3 victory over the University of Oklahoma.

The Rebels (41-23), who moved one win away from their first-ever World Series championship, can clinch the title Sunday, when the two teams square off at 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field.

Dougherty and two Ole Miss relievers checked the Sooners (45-23) on just five hits, while Tim Elko collected a quarter of the Rebels’ 16-hit attack.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead, with Elko scoring twice, including a solo homer in the third inning.

Oklahoma got to Dougherty for a pair of runs to break up his no-hit effort and get within 4-2 after six innings.

But Ole Mississippi scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning on three home runs, a two-run blast by C.J. McCants and solo homers from Calvin Harris and Justin Bench.

Elko finished with four, while Peyton Chatagnier added three hits.

