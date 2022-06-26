Win Stuff
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.(Miss Mississippi.com)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emmie Perkins, a former Lamar County Junior Miss, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.

Perkins, who competed as Miss Mississippi State this week, won a $10,000 scholarship along with the tiara.

The Oak Grove High School graduate broke into a mixture of smiles and tears after Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge was announced as first alternate.

Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal won a $5,000 scholarship as second alternate, while Miss Jones Karsyn Ulmer and Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray were among the top 10 finishers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

