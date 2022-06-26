Win Stuff
New Hope Animal Rescue dedicates new building

Petal animal shelter dedicates new expansion in honor of early devotee.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Hope Animal Rescue Center in Petal offered a look at its future while paying homage to its past.

The rescue center had an open house Saturday morning while remembering a devoted friend who was there at the founding by dedicating a new building in her honor.

Volunteers and community members remembered how far the shelter had come.

“When we first started the organization, I had a handful of people that were involved in starting it and one was Carol Sykes,” said executive director Jessie Cardona. “She lost her life to COVID and it was hard on all of us because we were such a close-knit group.

“So, when we moved here and got a new building built, we said we’d dedicate it after her.”

The new building houses more animals at the shelter.

New Hope Animal Rescue accepts donations, volunteers, and appointments to adopt.

