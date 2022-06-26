Win Stuff
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County

.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pascagoula man was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 90 in Jackson County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an initial investigation found that a 2003 Altima driven by Brandon Drake Richards, 28, travelled across the eastbound lanes of Mississippi 90 and collided with a 2019 Mack Semi-truck driven by 59-year-old Harold Kelly of Theodore, Ala.

MHP said Richard suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation. MHP said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

