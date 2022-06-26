Health Fair headed to Hattiesburg July 12
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will stage a free health fair July 12 at the Train Depot.
Operating under the banner, “A Healthier Hattiesburg, A Heathier You,” the one-day event will be staged from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 308 Newman St. in downtown Hattiesburg.
Sponsored by the city’s Community Development Division and the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VIII, the “fair” will feature:
- Housing/financial experts
- Health screenings
- Mental health advocates
- Products/services
For those seeking more information, call (601) 554-1008 or e-mail at cdbg@hattiesburgms.com
