Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Health Fair headed to Hattiesburg July 12

The City of Hattiesburg will be hosting a Health Fair on July 12 at the downtown Train Depot.
The City of Hattiesburg will be hosting a Health Fair on July 12 at the downtown Train Depot.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will stage a free health fair July 12 at the Train Depot.

Operating under the banner, “A Healthier Hattiesburg, A Heathier You,” the one-day event will be staged from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 308 Newman St. in downtown Hattiesburg.

Sponsored by the city’s Community Development Division and the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VIII, the “fair” will feature:

  • Housing/financial experts
  • Health screenings
  • Mental health advocates
  • Products/services

For those seeking more information, call (601) 554-1008 or e-mail at cdbg@hattiesburgms.com

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
GENERIC POLICE SIRENS
Drunk driver leads Marion County officers on pursuit through Columbia
Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single...
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items

Latest News

Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship
FestivalSouth 2022 wraps up after standing ovation at final concert.
FestivalSouth wraps up for 2022
.A two-car accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a Pascagoula man.
MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County
2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins
Miss Mississippi State wins the crown