FestivalSouth wraps up for 2022

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth 2022 took a final bow Saturday

While the weather was uncharacteristic for June, the blazing heat did not keep people from coming to events. Many still sold out or reached capacity.

“I think it has become expected when you hear FestivalSouth, people just know it’s going to be a good time, and we had some amazing turnout this year for all sorts of events,” said Mike Lopinto, FestivalSouth artistic director. “It was everything from art exhibits, to theater shows, to dance events, to children’s events, to the Beer Fest, everything, and despite the heat, people came out in droves.”

Some recurring events, such as the Craft Beer Festival, saw one of its largest crowds in event history, despite blistering heat and strong rain.

Lopinto says the crowds staying through a storm said a lot.

“The arts really offer a place to go and forget about your troubles and enjoy and sort of reconnect with your humanity a little bit,” said Lopinto. “That was really important this summer, I think more than ever, especially coming out of COVID and all the things that were there, and still dealing with that some.”

While the festival is wrapping up, there is no down time for the FestivalSouth team, as they contemplate the next big thing.

“We’re already planning the next one,” Lopinto said. “In fact, we’re already looking at 2024.”

“So, we look ahead and we start planning new events and doing that so we don’t dwell in the past so much, We build on those successes and move forward.”

Lopinto hinted that more events may be coming from FestivalSouth this year as well, but nothing has been confirmed.

