Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

30th Kids A.T. camp wraps up at Camp Shelby

Camp Shelby sees graduation of annual kid's camp.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduation was held Saturday at Camp Shelby for a special summer camp for the children and grandchildren of Mississippi National Guard members.

It’s called Kids A.T (Annual Training).

For the last week, campers have been swimming and doing arts and crafts, but they’ve also been marching and going for rides on all sorts of military vehicles.

The goal is to show campers some of the activities their parents or grandparents participate in when they go through annual training or are deployed.

Saturday, campers took part in drill presentations and received graduation certificates.

“It was good to get to know what parents and grandparents do in the military,” said Gabby Dozier, a camper from Flowood.

This year’s camp had 110 campers.

After the graduation, a 30th anniversary reception was held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum for any past campers who participated in Kids A.T.

“Me and my husband both started out as campers here at this camp, so, we just have a passion for coming back,” said Natalie White, a day counselor at Kids A.T. “We had a fantastic time, it was a wonderful experience, so we want to give that to other military children.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Laquon Akeem Fluker was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole under...
Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
Reeves also commended the Supreme Court Justices for making their decision, calling their move...
Gov. Reeves issues statement on SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Former University of Southern Mississippi men's basketball teammates Newton Mealer (left) and...
Weatherspoon joins staff of former USM teammate

Latest News

Powers VFD holds blood drive Saturday
Powers Fire and Rescue partner with Vitalent for blood drive
Clinic offers free screenings for men.
SeMRHI offers free health screenings for men
The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June.
Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event
The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June.
Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event