30th Kids A.T. camp wraps up at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduation was held Saturday at Camp Shelby for a special summer camp for the children and grandchildren of Mississippi National Guard members.

It’s called Kids A.T (Annual Training).

For the last week, campers have been swimming and doing arts and crafts, but they’ve also been marching and going for rides on all sorts of military vehicles.

The goal is to show campers some of the activities their parents or grandparents participate in when they go through annual training or are deployed.

Saturday, campers took part in drill presentations and received graduation certificates.

“It was good to get to know what parents and grandparents do in the military,” said Gabby Dozier, a camper from Flowood.

This year’s camp had 110 campers.

After the graduation, a 30th anniversary reception was held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum for any past campers who participated in Kids A.T.

“Me and my husband both started out as campers here at this camp, so, we just have a passion for coming back,” said Natalie White, a day counselor at Kids A.T. “We had a fantastic time, it was a wonderful experience, so we want to give that to other military children.”

