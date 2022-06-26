Win Stuff
300 participate in 9th Restoration Run for Mission at the Cross

A 5-K race raised about $50,00 for a Laurel charity Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly three hundred people ran or walked along Magnolia Street in Laurel Saturday morning to support a local addiction recovery program.

The ninth annual “Restoration Run” benefited Mission at the Cross, a residential recovery program for men.

Race participants either ran a 5-K or walked two miles.

“It means so much to us, we have a lot of supporters,” said Jennifer Prince, event coordinator. “It’s from local churches, they support us. We have individuals who support us and we also have the big fundraisers that we have throughout the year.”

Prince said the event raised about $50,000.

Mission at the Cross is in its 15th year. Prince said the program has helped more than 1,500 men from all over the country.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

