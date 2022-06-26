2nd annual ‘Gospel & Blues Party on the River’ honors broadcasting pioneer, Floyd

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Live music and lots of food were part of an annual festival in Hattiesburg Saturday that celebrated the legacy of a Mississippi broadcasting pioneer.

The second annual “Gospel and Blues Party on the River” took place at Chain Park.

“You know, I grew up around here in McLain, so it was good to be able to sing (Saturday),” said gospel singer James Bolton. “The radio station doing a great job playing gospel music. It’s putting me all over the world, singing, so I’m excited to be back home.”

Saturday event was hosted by Circuit Broadcasting Systems and was held to honor company founder, the late Vernon C. Floyd.

Floyd started WORV-AM in 1969 as the first African-American owned and operated radio station in Mississippi.

“To honor (Vernon C. Floyd Saturday), I was glad to see it,” Jean Youngblood said. “I’m just thankful to be here.”

Floyd died in 2018 at the age of 91.

“We’re celebrating the legacy of the late Vernon C. Floyd and we have a lot of vendors out here, everybody’s just having a good time,” said Melissa Carpenter, a vendor with Pine Belt This is Our Shot.

