Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey

An exonerated woman talks about the last five years of her life on trial for murder
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."(WDAM)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - T’kia Bevily has been one of the most talked-about women in Mississippi for the last five years. Back in May, the conversation changed and Bevily said a weight was lifted.

“It meant no more worrying if my kids would have to grow up without me,” said Bevily. “I had been carrying this weight that the justice system had put on me for so long… that when I heard not guilty, it’s like I was able to let it go.”

In 2021, she spent eight months in prison until she was released and given a new trial. She said the hardest part was being away from her two children, who thought mommy was on a work trip.

“It took a toll mentally because when I came home, and I knew I was facing another trial I was so scared to build that connection again with them.. in case I had to leave again,” she said.

Now, as a free woman, she has different worries for her kids.

“When they get older and they are able to see it, the stuff that was said, the comments that were posted, the statuses that were made, that stuff lives on forever,” said Bevily.

Through all of it, she said her church and her family stood by her side. One person in particular, her brother Chris. She called him her biggest supporter. When she went to prison, she said she stopped taking his phone calls because she couldn’t find the strength to hear his voice.

“I couldn’t talk to my brother because he looked at me like I was superwoman, and I couldn’t get outta that place,” said Bevily. “I felt like I was letting him down and he was fighting, he was doing everything he could.”

For Bevily, those legal battles are over. She said she knows people will always have an opinion about this case, but she’s happy just to be home with her kids and her husband.

“My husband stood beside me, just as I stood beside him, and neither of us got brownie points because that’s what we were supposed to do,” said Bevily. “And again, I don’t want my story to be one of betrayal, but one of resilience.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Laquon Akeem Fluker was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole under...
Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole
Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers. At this time, only...
2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

Latest News

GENERIC POLICE SIRENS
Drunk driver leads Marion County officers on pursuit through Columbia
The final two Republicans running for Mississippi's 4th District Congressional seat took each...
Palazzo, Ezell offer flash of platforms, values before Tuesday’s Republican runoff
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi abortion ‘trigger law’ to take effect following Supreme Court ruling
Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single...
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items