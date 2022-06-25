Win Stuff
Star-Spangled Celebration details announced for 2022

Hattiesburg and Petal officials meet for conference regarding Independence Day celebration.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Star-Spangled Celebration, Hattiesburg and Petal’s premiere Independence Day event, has been announced for July 1, 2022.

This year’s event is the 4th rendition of the Star-Spangled Celebration, which started back in 2018.

“It’s one of my favorite events because the entire city shows up,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “From every neighborhood, all ages, all come together and just enjoy the community we have as Americans, on such an important day. It really is a time where we just get to enjoy being in each other’s presence.”

Recently, the event received a Mississippi Main Street Association award for the Best Community Outreach Event in the state. Barker said this recognition has potential to draw an even bigger crowd from areas far and wide.

“We have seen Hattiesburg become a destination for big holidays like this, whether it’s July 4, or New Year’s Eve or anything like that,” said Barker. “It really has brought us where we become a destination for not only the Pine Belt but for all of South Mississippi.”

Both the Hattiesburg and Petal’s portions of the event will have unique food, music and experiences.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker encourages those who attend to check out both sides of the river.

“We have a lot of folks that go into both sides as well,” said Ducker. “Visit both sides and see there’s a lot of different music on both sides, a lot of great food. We open our arms, open our park as well so we hope to have everybody over there as well.”

The event will run from 6pm until 10pm, with the fireworks display starting at 9pm.

Admission to the event is free.

