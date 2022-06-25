SeMRHI offers free health screenings for men

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Men were lining up outside the clinic nearly an hour before opening Saturday as the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative offered free health screenings for men,

From 10 a.m. until 1p.m., men could stop by the Hattiesburg Family Health Center and get bloodwork done, prostate exams taken and COVID-19 vaccines free of charge.

“There are so many different problems that are asymptomatic that men need to be checked for, high blood pressure especially,” said Dr. James Griffin, family physician. “They call high blood pressure the silent killer. You will feel perfectly fine until the second you have your heart attack or stroke.

“I personally have seen several people who had the cholesterol problems and they never knew about or who had elevated blood pressure that they did not know about.”

Griffin said a reoccurring concern for the men with unknown health issues was, typically, found they did not have a primary care physician.

Saturday, Griffin and the other physicians referred these men to primary care physicians in the area for future appointments.

