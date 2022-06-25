Win Stuff
Palazzo, Ezell offer flash of platforms, values before Tuesday’s Republican runoff

The final two Republicans running for Mississippi's 4th District Congressional seat took each...
The final two Republicans running for Mississippi's 4th District Congressional seat took each other's measure during a Friday night debate.(KAIT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Republican candidates for Mississippi’s Congressional Fourth District offered a glimpse into their platforms, values and personalities Friday evening.

Incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo and challenger Mike Ezell squared off in an hour-long, live debate, giving voters a chance to compare and contrast.

Palazzo is seeking a seventh term in the U.S. House.

Ezell has spent four decades in law enforcement, including his current position as Jackson County sheriff.

The runoff election will be Tuesday, Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

