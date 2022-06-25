Mississippi-rooted company to add 30 jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A manufacturer of concrete pipe and precast concrete will be nearly doubling its workforce with a $23.3 million expansion in New Albany.

Dunn Utility Products is expanding into the 100,000-square-foot, Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in Union County.

The facility will house two, new manufacturing plants to produce concrete pipe and wet-cast concrete.

“Mississippians love local success stories, and this is a great one,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I’m incredibly excited to see this Mississippi-based company expand their operations, more than double their capacity and create 30 new jobs in Union County.”

Dunn Utility Products is one of five Mississippi companies under the Dunn “Family of Businesses” umbrella, including Pine Belt-based Dunn Road Builders.

In addition to the 100,000-square-foot building, Dunn Utility Products also purchased a dirt pad at the site that could accommodate another 100,000 square feet.

Ultimately, the building could be expanded to 400,000 square feet.

The new building is close to Interstate 22 and about one hour from the Memphis, Tenn., area.

With the growth of the company in markets around Memphis, Birmingham, Ala., and Nashville, Tenn., the expansion will be on track to meet consumer demand.]

“Our Dunn “Family of Businesses” have had a presence in Mississippi since 1927,” said Mark McCormick, Dunn Utility Products vice president/general manager.

“We look forward to continuing our growth in the great State of Mississippi and being a part of the continuing economic growth of our state.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance with infrastructure improvements.

“MDA is glad to partner with industries, especially when it comes to infrastructure needs,” said Lisa Hipp, interim MDA executive director. “Dunn Utility Products moves the entire community forward with this expansion and (positions) the company for future growth.

“This is a great example of how site investment provides the perfect foundation for an economy to grow.”

Union County and the City of New Albany also are assisting with the project.

”These new jobs pay above the county average annual wage and will afford our citizens an opportunity to work with a well-respected company,” Union County Board of Supervisors President C.J. Bright.

Dunn Utility Products is headquartered in Byram where the company employs 45 workers.

