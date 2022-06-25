Win Stuff
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has been in existence for two years
This week organizers of the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum are a little disappointed that some young visitors decided to take some items from the alley.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single year. This week organizers are a little disappointed that some young visitors decided to take some items from the alley.

Two juveniles decided to swipe some of the unique items on display and were caught on security camera.

The museum may feature miniature objects, but its impact on the community and the economy is larger-than-life. Museum organizers said they just want people to be respectful so everyone can enjoy this free attraction.

“The bottom line is, do what your grandmother would tell you and don’t tear up other people’s stuff,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Center. “That way we all and the 130,000 people can continue to come and enjoy the alley and our volunteers will be enthused to keep working on it, making new and nice things that will bring people back again and again.”

Hattiesburg police reported this afternoon that they have tracked down those responsible for taking some of the items; no charges have been filed at this time.

