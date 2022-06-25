HPD taking applications for new academy class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is calling all potential candidates who want a career in law enforcement.

HPD is taking applications for its next academy class, which is starting this summer.

Folks interested in participating can apply by:

Visiting https://bit.ly/3FCpDQX

Picking up an application at City Hall; 200 Forrest Street/3rd Floor/Human Resources

Picking up an application at the Hattiesburg Police & Fire Training Academy; 53 Academy Drive-#1.

