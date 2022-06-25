HPD taking applications for new academy class
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is calling all potential candidates who want a career in law enforcement.
HPD is taking applications for its next academy class, which is starting this summer.
Folks interested in participating can apply by:
Visiting https://bit.ly/3FCpDQX
Picking up an application at City Hall; 200 Forrest Street/3rd Floor/Human Resources
Picking up an application at the Hattiesburg Police & Fire Training Academy; 53 Academy Drive-#1.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.